2020 was a tough year for all of us. The pandemic, lockdowns and layoffs took its toll in many ways–including shortening the average lifespan in America. Coming up next, HealthCall’s Lee Kelso looks into how long humans might live in the future, and how you can calculate how many years you may have left.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.