It is time to check in with HealthCall’s Lee Kelso. This week, a clip from his conversation with the former US Surgeon General, Indiana’s own Jerome Adams, who was there as the

COVID vaccines were developed. We’ll hear what Dr Adams sees in the weeks ahead, and why there’s good reason not to delay getting tested.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.