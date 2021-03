The return of warmer weather came at just the right time for those of us who have put on “The COVID 15.” Weight gain is just one of many ways the pandemic has changed us. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss what doctors say a year of stress has done to our bodies and our health.

