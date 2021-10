More than 2-million Hoosiers are either diabetic or on their way to type-2 diabetes. A new report says it’s time to change the way doctors treat this problem and focus on fixing the cause instead of managing the symptoms. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso looks at what this means if someone you love has high blood sugar.

