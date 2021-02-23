HealthCall: COVID Psychosis

We love hearing from WOWO listeners and when one listener shared a sad story about what happened to his daughter after recovering from COVID, HealthCall’s Lee Kelso went to investigate.

You’ve probably never heard of COVID Psychosis, so this week’s HealthCall update explains what it is, what may be causing it, and more evidence of why even a mild case of COVID can be so frightening.

