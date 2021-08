We all know what the CDC and the White House now want us to do for COVID, right? But, there are other voices in the medical community that aren’t being heard. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with news that isn’t making the mainstream media, including good news about COVID in kids just in time for back-to-school.

