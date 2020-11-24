HealthCall: COVID-19 Vaccine Drawing Plenty of Skepticism

There are now three COVID 19 vaccines that look like they’ll be available in just a matter of weeks. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso says we all can thank a Fort Wayne woman for stepping up to become a guinea pig for the rest of us because she volunteered to be part of the trial. Plus, learn how your your smartphone just became a little smarter to help you avoid crowds and potential COVID19 exposure. Lee joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss all of this with Kayla.

