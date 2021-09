Two new studies point to what’s inside your body to explain why it’s so hard to lose weight, and even increase your risk of colon cancer. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso is here with what you’ll want to know in this week’s HealthCall update on WOWO 1190 and 107.5 FM.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.