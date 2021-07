Okay, so what’s the deal with the Delta variant? The mainstream media is filled with frightening reports from hospital ICU’s where people now wished they’d gotten vaxxed. What’s the real risk you face and what’s ahead for our kids? HealthCall’s Lee Kelso gives us his take on the real-deal on the Delta variant.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.