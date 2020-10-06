HealthCall: An Expected Flue Season Like None Seen Before

There’s more evidence that the coming flu season will be one to remember – but not for the reason you might suspect. Lee Kelso explains what we’ve learned from flu season on the bottom half of the world, and how you can be a citizen-scientist and help gather data about COVID and the FLU on our weekly HealthCall update as heard on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” every Tuesday.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.