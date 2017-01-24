Health Science programs at FWCS Career Academy moving to new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The health science programs currently housed at the FWCS Career Academy at Anthis will be moving to a new location beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

According to a media release, approval of a sublease with Parkview Health Systems to occupy space at Parkview’s facility at 1919 West Cook Road was issued Monday.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Parkview by moving our health science programs to the Parkview Education Center,” Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson said. “This will give our students, who are our future doctors, nurses and medical professionals, direct access to those working in those fields today, as well as access to high-tech classrooms and mock patient and surgery rooms. This expansion has been a goal of FWCS and Parkview for many years.”

The Career Academy currently offers programs in:

Introduction to Health Careers

Introduction to Medical Assisting

Dental Careers

Certified Nursing Assistant

The move will help FWCS pursue additional health science programs in the future.