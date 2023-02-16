Health Insurance Provider To Open Fort Wayne Healthcare Facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A major insurance company is set to open a healthcare facility in the summit city. Fort Wayne-based Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana plans to build a primary care facility in partnership with Premise Health, a Tennessee-based primary care provider that operates more than 800 centers nationwide.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the new center will provide access to primary care services for select employer groups that carry PHP insurance. PHP says it is the first local health plan to offer employers and members a plan with exclusive primary care access.

Officials say they intend to open the center this fall.