Health department to host drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Department of Health will host a drive-through bivalent vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will take place at the Allen County Health Department Medical Annex at 4813 New Haven Avenue from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bivalent vaccines target both the original stains of the virus and the Omicron variant.

Both Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available and have been approved as single-dose boosters given at least two months after your last COVID-19 shot. You must also have completed the primary vaccination series. If you received a monkeypox vaccine, you also must wait four weeks since that vaccination.

The Moderna booster is available to those 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older.