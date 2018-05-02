Health Department to distribute more naloxone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health will continue its fight against the opioid crisis thanks to another grant.

The grant for 850 naloxone kits is from the Indiana State Department of Health.

These will be distributed to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Parkview Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, The Lighthouse, Monroeville EMS, and the Allen County Syringe Services Program. The kits include naloxone or Narcan, which is used to help prevent overdose deaths.

“It’s so important for our first responders and community organizations to be equipped with this life-saving medication,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “It’s important for them to have easy access to this and be trained on how to administer it. After all, it saves lives.”

In 2017, 127 people died from a drug overdose in Allen County. That is up from the 68 people that died in 2016.

Those in need of naloxone do not need a prescription. They can be requested from an entity at www.optIN.in.gov.