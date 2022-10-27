Health department, Regenstrief to track flu outbreaks

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and the Indiana Department of Health are collaborating on a pilot study to examine the spread of influenza in the Hoosier State. The partners say the project is similar to one undertaken to provide in-depth data and analysis about COVID-19.

Researcher says the data will be used to inform state and local leaders as they address the health and welfare of Hoosiers during the flu season.

The team aims to identify patterns and outbreaks throughout Indiana. They say this will allow the state to provide adequate resources and patient care in hot spot areas.

“This project is important to the health of Hoosiers and is a testament to the quality of the work that these two teams are capable of, including compiling and analyzing large amounts of data to enhance public health in Indiana,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president for data and analytics for Regenstrief.

The partnership is supported by a $100,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.