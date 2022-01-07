Health Department launches COVID-19 Hotline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Health has announced that it will start a COVID-19 hotline to help residents with questions and concerns related to COVID-19.

The department will no longer attempt to contact trace every individual who has tested positive due to the recent increase in cases. The hotline will be a resource to help give residents guidance on COVID-19 topics and concerns.

This includes guidance on what to do if you test positive, were exposed to a positive case, guidance on at-home tests, as well as other concerns.

The department says that residents may still receive calls or texts from the Indiana Department of Health and encourages them to respond to those. If cases decrease to a manageable level, the department will reassess the contact tracing program.

The Allen County Department of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline – (260) 449-4499 – is now open to the public.