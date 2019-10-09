Health Department issues Tuberculosis alert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Health Department has issued a Tuberculosis Alert after a case was confirmed at a nail salon on the south side of Fort Wayne.

Patrons of Cali Nails in Southgate Plaza are being encouraged to get tested, especially if they visited the salon between January and July of this year.

So far only one person is confirmed infectious and capable of spreading the disease, and that person is now in isolation and receiving treatment.

Free TB testing will be provided at the Specialty Services Building behind the Allen County Medical Annex on New Haven Avenue tomorrow, October 16th, and October 24th.

TB is a bacterial infection that attacks the lungs and other parts of the body. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, talks or sneezes. Symptoms of active TB include fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, chills, and fevers. Symptoms may also include cough, chest pain and coughing up blood if the disease is in the lungs.

Anyone with questions about TB can call the Department information line at (260) 449-4499 or visit allencountyhealth.com.