Health Commissioner wary as schools resume amid surge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local schools are back in session this week as COVID-19 cases surge throughout Allen County.

Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter tells the Journal Gazette he’s worried about an impact on school operations as Allen County’s daily case count has been hovering well above 400 for the past few days.

Statewide, more than 4,000 Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 Monday, but the good news is there were no new deaths.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is the only local school district requiring masks, but a “return to the classroom” plan will be discussed by Southwest Allen County Schools officials tonight.