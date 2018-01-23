Health Commissioner: opioid crisis leading to more addictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The opioid crisis is starting to lead to more addictions.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan told the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health board that the crisis is getting worse, as those affected become more and more desperate.

The News-Sentinel reports that the situation, which already affects as many as 40,000 Allen County residents, is worsening as those who can’t get their hands on opioids are moving to cocaine, spice, and basically anything they can get their hands on.

McMahan says the county is seeing an increase in deaths caused by multiple drugs, and her department is hoping to create a referral system that helps businesses get their employees the help they need.