Health Commissioner disputes school board’s quarantine ruling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s Health Commissioner is challenging a local school board’s authority to set its own COVID-19 quarantine rules.
Earlier this week the Southwest Allen County Schools board declared that “close contacts” wouldn’t have to quarantine if both they and the infected person wore masks during their exposure.
Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter tells the Journal Gazette that’s against rules that are set at the state level, saying “neither the local school boards nor local health departments have the authority to create less stringent rules than the state.”
The state’s rule is that the only way close contacts in schools don’t have to quarantine is if everyone in the classroom is wearing a mask at all times.
