Health Care Virtual Job Fair coming to Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area residents interested in a new career, or perhaps changing jobs, are encouraged to check out the virtual job fair that is set for Wednesday, April 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event is being hosted by Northeast Indiana Works and Work One Northeast, and will feature a full range of jobs within the health care industry. Five healthcare providers are participating, including: Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, IU Health and Parkview Health.

Presenters will go in depth on the positions available, as well as benefits and how to apply for jobs of interest. The virtual job fair is being hosted by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic put significant pressures on northeast Indiana’s healthcare providers, the industry had numerous open positions at all levels,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “We are excited to partner with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in helping healthcare providers secure talent and in assisting individuals with exploring career opportunities.”

Those interested in the job fair but unable to attend are encouraged to still register, as a recording will be sent via email the following day.

To register, visit the link found here.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.