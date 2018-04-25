Health care study gives Lutheran a D grade, Parkview an A

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national health care quality and safety organization says Fort Wayne’s two major healthcare providers couldn’t be much further apart.

Parkview Regional Medical Center received its 10th-straight A grade from The Leapfrog Group, which measures health care quality through hospital surveys, but Lutheran Health Network got its third-straight D grade.

The Journal Gazette reports a Lutheran spokesman dismissed the grades, saying they “don’t accurately reflect” care provided, pointing out that the staff of Lutheran, St. Joseph and Dupont Hospitals chose not to take the survey, which is the real reason their grade was so low.

The study looks at things like objects left inside surgery patients, infections, patient falls, and deaths from treatable complications. Read it here.