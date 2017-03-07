Health care company loses Indiana contract, to lay off 700

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A company that provided health care services at Indiana’s prisons plans to lay off nearly 700 workers after losing its state contract.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Corizon Health had held a contract with the Indiana Department of Correction to provide basic health care for prisoners as well as mental health, vision, dental and other services.

DOC spokesman Ike Randolph tells the Indianapolis Business Journal the state recently awarded a new contract for those services to Pittsburgh-based Wexford Health Sources Inc.

Corizon Health filed a notice with state on Monday indicating that it will lay off nearly 700 workers at 22 Indiana locations on March 31.

Corizon Human Resources Manager Christopher Heeg says new state contractors often hire employees from their predecessors, but there’s no guarantee Wexford Health will do that.