Headwaters Park to resume free skating sessions thanks to Old National Bank donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the 18th year in a row, Headwaters Park will continue the tradition of free skate days after receiving what Executive Director Geoff Paddock calls an early Christmas gift.

The $5,000 grant was announced Monday morning with officials from Old National Bank joining Director Paddock rink side. Market President Sarah Strimmenos said that the bank is glad to be able to support the kids of the community, especially given the events of this year so far.

The 18th season of the ice rink kicks off Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 A.M. and runs through February 28, 2021. In the past 17 years, more than 400,000 children and families have enjoyed skating at the park.

This year, there will be six free skate days for children under the age of 14.

December 1st & December 8th.

January 5th & January 19th.

February 2nd & February 9th.

Director Paddock says that Headwaters Park will be following guidelines set forth by Governor Holcomb and the Allen County Department of Health in terms of capacity and requiring the use of face coverings along with social distancing.

Due to capacity constraints, it’s recommended to follow Headwaters Park on social media before planning to skate.