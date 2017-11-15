Headwaters Park Ice Rink opens Saturday for fifteenth season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink is set to open Saturday, November 18, for its fifteenth season.

Admission prices will remain $3 for children 13 years and younger, and $5 for everyone 14 and older. Skates are $2 to rent, but skaters are welcome to bring their own.

The Lincoln Financial Group is the corporate sponsor again this season.

“Thanks to Lincoln, and to the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, the Edward D. & Ione Auer Foundation and the PNC Trusts, skating rates have remained the same for 15 seasons,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance, in a press release.

The indoor concessions stand will again be operated by Mr. G’s at the Rink, and will offer soup, sandwiches, and both cold and hot drinks.

The rink will open Saturday at 11 a.m. Hours of operation are 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be extended holiday hours and the rink will be closed on Christmas Day.