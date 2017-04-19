Headwaters Park completely booked

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne is going to be busy this year.

There are festivals planned there practically every weekend, starting April 29th, thru Summer and into Fall. Headwaters Park Director Geoff Paddock tells WOWO News it’s the park’s busiest year ever.

“This is the first year where we have no vacancies, no openings at all, between April 29th and October the 15th,” Paddock says. “That’s all we can take.”

Events planned for the Park include Germanfest and Riverpalooza in June and the Three Rivers Festival in July. Things kick off with the Michiana Wine Festival a week from Saturday.

Find the full event schedule here.