Headwaters Ice Rink to close for season on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An outdoor ice rink in Fort Wayne is about to close for the season.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock says the Headwaters Park Ice Rink will close for the season at 8pm Sunday, and is slated to re-open in November for its 15th season.

This season has been a record-breaking one, with more than 28,000 skaters using the rink since last November, breaking a record set in 2015. Since the rink opened in November 2003, more than 300,000 skaters have taken to the ice.

It’ll be open Friday and Saturday from noon til 10pm, and Sunday from noon til 8pm.