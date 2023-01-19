Head-on crash kills one in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.