Head of Indiana agency that owns 78 nursing homes resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): The longtime leader of a public health agency that owns dozens of Indiana nursing homes is resigning amid mounting pressure from the agency’s board following a newspaper investigation.

Matthew Gutwein said Monday that he’ll resign Sept. 30 as president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County. The agency owns 78 Indiana nursing homes.

The Indianapolis Star reported that the agency had diverted more than $1 billion in Medicaid funds away from its nursing homes for other projects.

State and federal officials allowed the practice even though the facilities were poorly staffed.