Head-on crash on Old US 27, one dead and two injured

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash on Old US 27 claimed one person’s life Saturday night.

The Indiana State Police were alerted to the crash site around midnight Saturday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Steuben County Deputy was attempting to stop a black 2011 Ford Fusion for a traffic violation.

The Ford, driven by Ebonie Geddes, 33 of Angola, IN, allegedly continued driving northbound through a red light at the intersection of Old US 27 and SR 120.

Geddes collided head-on with a black 2008 Chevrolet Blazer.

Geddes was pronounced dead at the scene by blunt force trauma.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Parkview Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.