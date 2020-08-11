Hazlett Shifting From White House to Purdue

Anne Hazlett, an Indiana native with a wealth of involvement in Indiana and federal government to go with considerable experience in agriculture and rural issues, is bringing her advocacy talents back to her home state as senior director of government relations and public affairs for Purdue University.

Hazlett will represent Purdue before the Indiana General Assembly, governor’s office, statewide and local elected officials, state agencies, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Indiana State Board of Education. She will formulate public policy along with key University personnel as it relates to government issues affecting Purdue. In addition, she will partner with private-sector interests, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations to spur economic development, prosperity and quality of life across the state, including special initiatives to reach underserved populations and rural Indiana. Her appointment is effective Aug. 24.

“Anne is perfectly suited for this important role,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “In her previous work with the state, she has had exposure to Purdue in a variety of initiatives that are critical to our land-grant mission, specifically with agriculture and rural interests. We are excited to have her as an advocate for us in our partnership with government and related stakeholders.”

Hazlett’s breadth of experience includes serving as chief counsel on the Senate Agriculture Committee, director of agriculture for the state of Indiana and chief of staff for Indiana Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman. In these key leadership roles, Hazlett worked to ensure that Indiana’s agricultural industry and rural business sector were a significant part of the state’s economic revitalization. She was legal counsel to the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees during development of the 2002, 2008, and 2014 farm bills and has a wealth of experience formulating policy at all levels of government.

From 2017 to 2019, Hazlett served as assistant to the secretary for rural development at the United States Department of Agriculture. Most recently, Hazlett has served as senior advisor for rural affairs at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. In these leadership positions, she administered programs, shaped policy, and brought stakeholders together to coordinate resources around the needs of rural communities in infrastructure, housing, business development, and health care access, including rural mental and behavioral health.

Hazlett is a graduate of Kansas State University and the Indiana University School of Law. She holds a master’s degree in agricultural law from the University of Arkansas.