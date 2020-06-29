Haz Mat incident in New Haven confirmed and contained

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department confirmed that a spill of Hydrochloric Acid happened at about 10:30 this morning just off of Nelson Road.

Officials say that a truck was emptying the acid into a tank at Brenntag, which is a chemical distributor, when about 45,000 pounds of the product was released onto the lot.

New Haven-Adams Township Firefighters called in the Fort Wayne Fire Department Haz-Mat Team as well as Brenntag’s Environmental Remediation Services. Crews were able to isolate the acid within a mile of the incident.

Brenntag is working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to make sure the acid is disposed of properly.