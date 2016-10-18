4 haunted houses to get your scare on in the Fort Wayne area

It simply wouldn’t be Halloween without getting the crap scared out of you by clowns, zombies, evil doctors and other terrors at a haunted house. Get your freak on this October at one of these haunted houses in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.
Haunted Castle & Black Forest
8965 Auburn Road, Fort Wayne
Attractions: Tour the castle, the Black Forest or both — as long as you’re prepared to scream. The tours are scary enough to frighten anyone but friendly enough for the whole family.
Hours: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday & Thursday
Cost: $10 to $16
More info: Email hauntedcastle@hauntedcastle.com, call 260-489-1763 or Facebook
Columbia City Haunted Jail
116 E. Market St., Columbia City
Attractions: Tour the jail and meet the jail’s various residents from the underworld, including landscaper Cutter and Bailey the evil clown, and take a coffin ride… if you dare.
Hours: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
Cost: $5 to $20
More info: Email deimos@columbiacityhauntedjail.com or Facebook
Hysterium Escapes
4410 Arden Dr., Fort Wayne
Attractions: You and your group of friends will be locked in a room for 60 minutes — and you can only escape early if you find all of the clues, solve the problem and escape. The Serial Killer Sleuth room is the most haunting, but you can also try The Office of Secret Agent 22 or The Missing Starlet.
Hours: Hours vary, rooms can be booked online in advance.
Cost: Bookings start at $24.99 – $29.99 for one person.
More info: 260-437-5598 or Facebook
Haunted Hotel
511 N. Jefferson St., Huntington
Attractions: The fire on the 13th floor of the hotel took 302 souls with it. Walk through and see them all. Explore the hotel in total darkness on Thursdays, or get the 3D (4D with smells) experience on Fridays and Saturdays.
Hours: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday
Cost: $12 to $20
More info: 888-932-1827 or Facebook
Do you know of a haunted attraction in the Fort Wayne area not listed here? Comment below to let us know!
Hi, You page has some incorrect info. This about the Haunted Hotel-13th Floor in Huntington….
Haunted Hotel
511 N. Jefferson St., Huntington
Attractions: The fire on the 13th floor of the hotel took 302 souls with it. Walk through and see them all.
The following is incorrect…. correct info in (…)
Explore the hotel in total darkness on Thursdays, or get the 3D (4D with smells) experience on Fridays and Saturdays. (Total Darkness, or BlackOut as we call it will be on Fri and Sat Nov 3 & 4 from 7 to 10pm.)
Hours: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday (NO THURS, But open on Halloween, Tuesday 31st from 7-930pm)
Cost: $12 to $20 (Cost is $13 for regular Gen Admission and $20 for the FastPass)
More info: 888-932-1827 or Facebook (website is http://www.HauntedHuntington.com and Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/HauntedHotel/)
The Haunted Hotel-13th Floor kids lights on matinee trick or treating is Sat Oct 28 from 6-7pm. Kids get to go through with the lights on and the actors will be handing candy out through the haunted house.
Hysterium Escapes is not a haunted house. BUT, there are three room themes, one of which would appeal to horror fans called Serial Killer Sleuth. Your group is kidnapped, restrained and locked in a dark scary room and he will return in an hour to make you his latest victims unless you can get free and out the door before the 60 minutes are done.
Also, Hysterium Haunted Asylum http://www.Hysterium,com is NOT listed but the escape room is listed. They are two seperate businesses at the same address.
Hysterium is Fort Wayne’s premier haunted house and open Thursday Oct 26 from 7-9:30pm, Friday & Sat Oct 27-28 from 7-12midnight,
MDA fundraiser with a portion of gate donated Oct 29, 30, 31 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday (Halloween) from 7-9:30pm. All guests in wheelchairs FREE.
Then the Friday and Saturday November 3 & 4 Hysterium will have BlackOut from 7-10pm. We turn out the lights and give each group a small light to find their way through in the darkness. Ticket are $13 for General Admission and $20 for the FastPass.
Hysterium Annual Trunk or Treat is Saturday October 28 from 4-6 pm. FREE with costume contest with trophies and guided lights on tours for the kids for only $2 each.
Finally, tehre is a new haunted house in Fort Wayne called Fort Wayne Fear Factory. They just opened and their website is http://fortwaynefearfactory.com/ see that for their details.