4 haunted houses to get your scare on in the Fort Wayne area

It simply wouldn’t be Halloween without getting the crap scared out of you by clowns, zombies, evil doctors and other terrors at a haunted house. Get your freak on this October at one of these haunted houses in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

8965 Auburn Road, Fort Wayne

Attractions: Tour the castle, the Black Forest or both — as long as you’re prepared to scream. The tours are scary enough to frighten anyone but friendly enough for the whole family.

Hours: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday & Thursday

Cost: $10 to $16

More info: Email hauntedcastle@hauntedcastle.com, call 260-489-1763 or Facebook

116 E. Market St., Columbia City

Attractions: Tour the jail and meet the jail’s various residents from the underworld, including landscaper Cutter and Bailey the evil clown, and take a coffin ride… if you dare.

Hours: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

Cost: $5 to $20

More info: Email deimos@columbiacityhauntedjail.com or Facebook

4410 Arden Dr., Fort Wayne

Attractions: You and your group of friends will be locked in a room for 60 minutes — and you can only escape early if you find all of the clues, solve the problem and escape. The Serial Killer Sleuth room is the most haunting, but you can also try The Office of Secret Agent 22 or The Missing Starlet.

Hours: Hours vary, rooms can be booked online in advance.

Cost: Bookings start at $24.99 – $29.99 for one person.

More info: 260-437-5598 or Facebook

511 N. Jefferson St., Huntington

Attractions: The fire on the 13th floor of the hotel took 302 souls with it. Walk through and see them all. Explore the hotel in total darkness on Thursdays, or get the 3D (4D with smells) experience on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hours: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Cost: $12 to $20

More info: 888-932-1827 or Facebook

Do you know of a haunted attraction in the Fort Wayne area not listed here? Comment below to let us know!