HAT Market Analysis for 2/5/21 with Bob Utterback

Friday ag markets ended mixed and in some cases close to unchanged. Positioning continues ahead of the USDA supply and demand report Tuesday. In his analysis, Bob the bear Utterback is sounding pretty bullish right now. Click to listen.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511