HAT Market Analysis for 2/23/21 with Arlan Suderman of StoneX

Soybean futures led the way in grain and oilseed trading Tuesday. Livestock futures ended mixed, and a volatile start to the week in equities continued. Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist with StoneX explains. Click to listen.
