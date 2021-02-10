HAT Market Analysis for 2/10/21 with Tom Fritz of EFG Group

Quite a drop in the soybean market Wednesday has that market looking very different from just two days ago. Corn and wheat futures followed lower and Tom Fritz of EFG Group has the analysis. Click to listen.
