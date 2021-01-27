HAT Market Analysis 1/27/21-Tom Fritz, EFG Group

Corn and soybean futures were off to the races early Wednesday, but then fell back to a nearly even close after the Monday and Tuesday rally. What happened? Tom Fritz analyzes. Click play to hear him.
