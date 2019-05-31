HAT Chief Meteorologist- “Stick a Fork in Corn Planting”

As you well know, planting windows have been hard to come by. In this week’s planting weather forecast presented by your Indiana corn and soybean checkoffs and First Farmers Bank & Trust, HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says that will continue this next week.

“I had been trying to talk up a dry window for a good chunk of next week. Modeling data that came in later yesterday and even into this morning are backing up the thought that we cannot escape moisture overnight Wednesday night through about midday Thursday. Moisture across the Hoosier state looks like it’s going to be in that area, probably a .25”-.75”. That’s just too much. It interrupts the dry window that was trying to emerge. I don’t think we get a whole lot done this week.”

Martin’s forecast is calling for scattered showers across the state Saturday and Sunday with quarter to 3 quarter inch rainfalls. He says it will be cooler and windy Monday through Wednesday midday before those rains move in.

“The rest of next week, after the Wednesday night- Thursday morning rains, shows drier weather for Thursday afternoon through Friday and Saturday. I might even be able to squeeze out Sunday, but we’re going to see a little bit of moisture probably trying to come across Southern Indiana during that Friday, Saturday, Sunday time frame. So, it won’t take much to get that moisture to bubble north.”

Will there be a window to finish corn planting? Martin’s forecast doesn’t bring good news.

“The extended forecast window shows that once we get into 6/11 and 6/12, we’ve got rain that comes in multiple waves coming right on through 6/14 and 6/15. So, at this point, I’d say stick a fork in corn planting. We’re still holding out hope, though, that we can get some beans moving.”

