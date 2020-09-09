Has Fake News Infected Politics?

With many Americans now getting their news from various sources, including social media the question has become across the board, has “fake news” ruined politics and the way Americans receive their news?

David Dozier, Professor at the School of Journalism at San Diego State University joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to explain how indeed the process has become skewed.

