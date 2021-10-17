Harvey Confirmed at Rahal for 2022

This week’s episode: Jack Harvey is confirmed at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the no. 45 Hy-Vee car for 2022, Kyle Kirkwood completes his first IndyCar test, more rumors on Michael Andretti buying the Alfa Romeo F1 team and possibly bringing Colton Herta over as a driver and Ernie Francis Jr. has a test confirmed for Indy Lights.

