Harvest Windows Remain Open Despite Snow and Brutal Cold Across Indiana

HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says harvest opportunities still exist over the next ten days to two weeks. His harvest weather forecast is presented by First Farmers Bank & Trust, proud to support Indiana farmers, Kokomo Grain, and Seed Genetics Direct: a family-owned company meeting the corn, wheat, soybean, alfalfa, and herbicide needs of Corn Belt farmers. Value. Knowledge. Performance. It’s in their genetics.

Martin says that forecast looks to be dry, for the most part, but significant cold air is coming through.

“Most will tell you that cold air alone is not a problem, but we are going to be seeing our drying potential slowed quite a bit. A large part of the state is reporting wet corn coming in. We even had some places kind of shutting down for wet corn deliveries to try and let the dryers catch up.”

Martin sees no precipitation this weekend; however, “On Monday, I do see a little front coming through bringing some snow. It will likely be a coating to a couple of inches over most of the state. That’s going to be cold enough that we should see all snow, but the liquid equivalency of that is still only a tenth or two maximum, so not a lot of moisture.”

After that, Martin says temperatures will be brutally cold Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week, “But we start to moderate a little bit next Friday and Saturday. We actually see clouds increase Sunday the 17th, but our next chance of moisture may not develop until overnight Sunday night into Monday the 18th. This does look like it’s going to bring rain. We’re talking .3” or less from I-70 north…if you’re in the south, you’ll probably be able last right on through the 19th before your next round of rain.”

Martin’s extended forecast does call for additional rain around Wednesday, November 20.