Harvest Window Reopens Second Half of Next Week

Cool temperatures and a little bit of moisture have been the story this week and those cool temperatures will stick around for a little while according to Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin in the latest harvest weather forecast. It’s sponsored by Beck’s, dedicated to serving a community of farmers who love what they do and are proud to be farmers at heart; First Farmer’s Bank and Trust, proudly serving local farmers and agribusiness for 135 years; and by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

In addition to cool temperatures, Martin says you might see some rain this weekend.

“Our next rain event does look poised to come in on Sunday. Moisture maybe not as impressive but there is going to be moisture around. I’m looking for up to a half an inch of moisture, 60 to 75 percent coverage across Indiana.”

Martin’s forecast calls for it to remain cool through Monday morning following the rain, but then temperatures climb.

“As a matter of fact, I think Wednesday forward we can see temperatures mostly above normal across the Hoosier state and that will set the stage for maybe some slightly better drying. Unfortunately, we can’t quite wave the all clear flag on moisture just yet. We do have rain trying to come back into Indiana, especially the northern half of the state, on Wednesday. Maybe up to 2, 3, or 4 tenths or so.”

Martin says you can anticipate sunshine and blue skies beginning Thursday next week.

“If you’re looking for when harvest can really go full bore across the state again, I think it starts the second half of next week. As I look forward into the extended 11 to 16-day forecast window, honestly, I’m seeing some pretty dry weather for most of the week of the twelfth as well.”