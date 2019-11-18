Harvest Slow to Advance Due to Snowfall

On Monday, USDA released its weekly crop progress report, showing slow harvest progress from snowfall early last week. 76 percent of the nation’s corn crop has been harvested, 10 points more than the previous week. Soybean harvest is nearing completion, with the entire nation harvesting 91 percent of the soybeans, up 6 percent from the previous week.

In Indiana, 80 percent of the corn has been harvested. This is behind last year’s progress and the five-year average of 91 percent complete.

Soybean harvest is nearing completion, with 91 percent of the crop in the bin, two points behind last year and four points behind the five-year average.

Temperatures in Indiana were 13.5 degrees below normal, with the average temperature of 28.1 degrees. There were only 3.3 days suitable for fieldwork in the state.