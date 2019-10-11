Harvest Forecast: Getting Through the Cold Before Warmer Air Comes

Frost kicks off the harvest forecast this weekend with temperatures moving into the mid to upper 30s over parts of the state. This is behind a frontal boundary that cleared the state overnight Friday night. The coldest air will be immediately following, but we stay cool through the weekend, warming slightly on Monday. Sunshine should be the dominant feature of all three days.

Showers are back on Tuesday with a chance for .1”-.6” rain totals and 70% coverage. This system is not well defined, but still will have the light action to contend with over the state.

Dry for most of the rest of this coming week, Wednesday through Friday. Colder air will be in play again to start the period, but temperatures warm considerably toward the end. A significant cold front arrives this weekend. That front has potential of .25”-2” rains over the region, but will see the heaviest action trend north. General totals can be more like ,25”-1”. Coverage will be nearly 100% of the state. Rain will try to leave quickly, and we may be able to salvage Sunday. After an early shower Monday, we turn drier for the rest of the day. 10 day rain totals are below.

Extended Period:

For the extended 11-16 day period, we keep the drier pattern going for Tuesday the 22nd through Saturday the 26th. Temps stay normal to below, and in fact will be quite cool the last 3 days of the period. We have to watch for our next frontal boundary arrival later the 27th into the 28th

Weeks 3 & 4:

Week three trends drier after that front early on (27th-28th). Then week 4 shows 2 system coming through, leading to a wetter outlook for the first week of November.

Week 3

Precipitation, week ending November 2 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperature, Week ending November 2 (orange: above normal, blue: below)

Week 4

Precipitation, Week ending November 9 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperature, Week ending November 9 (orange: above normal, blue: below)