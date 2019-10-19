Harvest Forecast: Get Ready for Another Cool Down

Much warmer air in to start this harvest forecast. Temps climbed on Friday, and we will stay at normal to above normal levels through the weekend and Monday. However, the Monday front that comes through will take temps sharply lower.

Between now and then, Saturday turns out partly sunny, and Sunday mostly sunny. We continue to see just a little bit of increased cloud cover over night Saturday night, and because of that we can’t rule out a sprinkle or isolated shower. However, most of the state stays fully dry, with harvest continuing unscathed. Sunday has great drying potential as south winds pick up.

Clouds increase quickly on Monday. Rain is likely in western parts of Indiana by mid to late morning and then moves through the rest of the state through the rest of the day and overnight. Action will be fully gone before sunrise on Tuesday. Rain totals can be from .5”-1.5” for the event with coverage at 100% of the state. The map below shows even totals we expect across the state.

Dry Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be chilly Tuesday, temps moderate Wednesday, and then we should be warmer Thursday ahead of our next front.

That front arrives next Friday, and brings potential for .25”-.75”. Timing is going to be the most uncertain thing with that front. It likely comes late in the day and lingers into early Saturday. However, the threat for a longer, drawn out precipitation event seems to be waning. We likely turn drier with sunshine returning by Sunday.

Extended Period:

The up and down of temps continues in the extended period. We should be mostly sunny and a little mild for Monday the 28th, but then a sharp push of cold air comes for Tuesday the 29th. There is a little bit of moisture that may come through with the colder air, and if it holds together, there is the potential for .1”-.4” of moisture, and some of that can come overnight in the form of wet snow over the northern third of the state. The rest of the extended period through November 3 will feature clouds and sun, but temps below normal.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Wetter week 3 as we expect another bigger system to develop, near normal for week 4. Temps near normal through the period…so not as warm as we have been. We expect the volatile swings we start to see emerge the next 2 weeks to continue through week 3 and 4, giving an average overall outcome, but it will feel very “un-normal” as we bounce around.

Week 3

Precipitation, week ending November 9 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperature, Week ending November 9 (orange: above normal, blue: below)

Week 4

Precipitation, Week ending November 16 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperature, Week ending November 16 (orange: above normal, blue: below)