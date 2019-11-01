Harvest Forecast: Better Outlook, Scattered Precipitation

We have a slightly better outlook for harvest over the next 10 days to 2 weeks than we had a few days ago. Still, with cold air, it will take longer to get dry down going and return to moisture levels seen before this last week’s rains.

We are dry through the weekend and Monday. Some lake effect clouds will be seen over the northern half of Indiana on Saturday, and we can’t rule out a bit of lake effect precipitation (be it flurries or sprinkles) in far northern Indiana, but generally the moisture availability is minor, so we say “dry” because new precipitation is not going to be an issue. Sunday and Monday will feature more sunshine, and temps will moderate on Monday.

We have to keep the door open for a few scattered showers both Tuesday and Wednesday of this coming week. Moisture totals look minor again, combined, but may yield a few hundredths to .25” totals. Coverage will be limited to 50% each day, with the best chances central and northern Indiana.

Much colder air returns behind that trough for next Thursday and Friday. Our temps will be well below normal. However, we also have taken moisture out of the system, leading to a dry finish to the week. Saturday and Sunday remain dry as well. Combined 10 day moisture totals are at below.

Extended Period:

Scattered showers Monday the 11th into Tuesday the 12th bring .1”-.4” with 80% coverage. Then a mix of clouds and sun for the balance of the 11-16 day period with colder air, and some hit and miss showers. No more than a few hundredths to a tenth combined, and coverage at 40%, but that kind of set up signals that drying may be a little slow as well. No well organized systems, just an atmosphere that is a little unsettled.

Weeks 3 & 4:

The drier pattern that we see emerge toward the end of the extended period continues into week 3. We may see only a small frontal passage in that time, but temps stay cool. Week 4 gives a slight uptick in moisture, fueled by temps that climb back to above normal levels.

Week 3

Precipitation, week ending November 23 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperature, Week ending November 23 (orange: above normal, blue: below)

Week 4

Precipitation, Week ending November 30 (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperature, Week ending November 30 (orange: above normal, blue: below)