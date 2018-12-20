Hartman announces candidacy for At-Large Council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be three at-large seats on the Fort Wayne City Council up for grabs in next year’s municipal elections. The first candidate to make his run official do so last night.

Nathan Hartman held a press conference at the Allen County Republican Party Headquarters to announce his intention to run for one of the at-large seats currently held by Michael Barranda, Dr. John Crawford, and Tom Freistroffer. Crawford plans to run for mayor next year.

The Journal Gazette reports Republican Rachel Lott has also announced plans to run for the council, specifically for the 4th district seat.

Hartman says his priorities will be fixing trash collection problems and making more infrastructure improvements.

The primary is May 7th.