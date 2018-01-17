Harper announces candidacy for Indiana Secretary of State

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WOWO): Jim Harper announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Indiana Secretary of State today.

Making the announcement on his Facebook page, Harper called for “a new generation of leadership in state government,” accusing the state’s leaders of “siding with those at the very top at the expense of ordinary Hoosiers.”

“Our Secretary of State must set party politics aside and focus on improving the lives of all Hoosiers,” Harper added.

The Secretary of State is Indiana’s chief elections officer.

“We must make sure that all eligible Hoosiers can cast a ballot,” Harper said. “I’ll fight to expand early voting, establish same-day voter registration, and end political gerrymandering. Under one-party rule, Indiana has become hopelessly gerrymandered. This must change, and the Secretary of State must lead the charge.”

“As Secretary of State, I’ll also fight to help middle-class Hoosiers and strengthen our economy. I’ll work to make it easier for small businesses to do business in our state. And I’ll stand up to companies that attempt to mislead or defraud senior citizens and investors.”

Harper was born and raised in Valparaiso, and he currently resides there. In 2016, Harper was the Democratic nominee for State Senate in the 5th District.

The Democratic nominee for Secretary of State will be chosen at the Indiana Democratic State Convention on June 16th. The general election is on November 6th.