Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne offering new rider courses, now through September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne is offering new rider courses over the next several months, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The program is offered each weekend now through the end of September, Thursday through Sunday.

New, inexperienced riders will learn how to safely accelerate, shift, brake, turn, control skids and more, and do not need a motorcycle to participate – Harley Davidson will provide one for you.

Skilled rider courses are also available for those who wish to learn advanced tips and techniques such as control at low speeds, limited-space maneuvers, swerving and stopping quickly, and risk management.

Allen County had the highest motorcycle fatality rate in Indiana last year, according to Riding Academy Manager Amy Krontz. The program aims to safely ease novices onto the roadways.

You can sign-up for classes at harleydavidsonfortwayne.com.