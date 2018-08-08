Happy Together show at Foellinger Theatre cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Happy Together show set for Aug. 16 at the Foellinger Theatre has been cancelled.

Pacific Coast Concerts says this is due to unforeseen circumstances.

If you purchased tickets to the show from the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department with your credit card, your refund will appear automatically. If you purchased tickets with cash, please return them to the parks department office at 705 E. State Blvd. for a refund during normal business hours.

Tickets purchased at Wooden Nickel must be returned for a refund.

If you have any additional questions call 260-427-6000.